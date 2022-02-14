Art Hearts Fashion kicks of New York Fashion Week with Glitz, Glamour and….Heart!

Represented by The Riviere Agency.

Art Hearts Fashion kicked off its New York Fashion Week schedule with an array of design talent and a partnership with Northwell Health and Domingo Zapata to raise funds for the hospital’s adolescent and pediatric mental health initiative at the famed Ziegfeld Ballroom in midtown Manhattan.



Art Hearts Fashion

The evening kicked off with L’Amor By Liat Moradi collection of fresh little black dresses with innovative and architectural cut-outs. Next came men’s swimwear modeled by hunks in trunks by designer Argyle Grant. Then, famed artist Domingo Zapata graced the stage and announced his partnership with Northwell Health to leverage the power of art, raise awareness for the urgent need for solutions, and mobilize everyone who cares about getting all young people the care they deserve. The models came down the runway in scrubs with masks painted by Zapata in a stoic homage to the pandemic and healthcare workers. The masks were painted in bright colors in Zapata’s signature style and served as a reminder to guests that though mask mandates are being lifted globally, the pandemic is not over and its after-effects on mental health are far from over.

The next set of shows began with House of Junon’s over-the-top dazzling costume pieces that were oozing with Glamour. Colombian designer Julian Ruiz followed with incredible elevated menswear pieces that made you understand why Julian is a designer for one of the world’s biggest pop stars, Juanes. Influencer and model Barbara Castellanos stunned with her evening gowns. Dominican Lebanese designer Giannina Azar closed the night with an impressive collection of stunning red carpet-worthy gowns.

The show’s location at the famed Ziegfeld Ballroom was the perfect backdrop for the event hosting top influencers, editors, and tastemakers. Guests sipped cocktails by Neft Vodka between shows and were treated to DJ beats. Notable celebrities in attendance included rapper Mariah Lynn, Tik Toker Mai Pham, Actor Garret Clayton, Professional Soccer Player Ricky Lopez-Espin, and Influencer and Model Jarry Lee.

About Art Hearts Fashion

Art Hearts Fashion is the leading platform dedicated to bringing innovative designers and artists to the forefront of fashion week. Our coast-to-coast contemporary events bring both the most renowned designers, and the sharpest up-and-coming emerging designers, to the runway in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and beyond. Founded in 2010, AHF has become a driving force for fashion, art, and entertainment. The shows have featured designers including Nicole Miller, Carmen Steffens, Hale Bob, Michael Costello, Trina Turk, Orlebar Brown, Patbo, Onia, Betsey Johnson, Furne Amato, Walter Mendez, Vilebrequin, Jovani, Cotton INC, Black Tape Project, Mister Triple X, Camilla, Michael NGO, BFYNE, and countless more.

A go-to for stylists, media, and celebrities, AHF has been attended by celebrities like Britney Spears, Adrien Brody, Diante Wilder, Kelly Rutherford, Nick Cannon, CeeLo Green, Drew Barrymore, Adriana Lima, Curtis Young “50 Cent”, Jason Derulo, Tyson Beckford, Kathy Ireland, Philip Bloch, Steve Madden, Nicky Jam, Linsday Lohan, Floyd Mayweather, Terrell Owens,

Ashanti, Austin Mahone and many more. Performances by Nicky Jam, Jojo, Nick Cannon, and BIA.

Art Hearts Fashion has been covered by Vogue, WWD, Glamour, Forbes, Refinery29, Daily Front Row, Los Angeles Times, E!, MTV, US Weekly, ET Online, California Apparel News, and countless others. The platform has been featured on the Today Show, CNN, Fox News, Univision, and TV shows including America’s Next Top Model, Real Housewives, Les Angels, I Supermodel, Fashion TV, Shahs of Sunset, Mob Wives, WAGS, LA Hair, Love and Hip Hop, Bling Empire, & countless others.

Art Hearts Fashion partners with several prominent charities including Make-A-Wish® , AIDS Healthcare Foundation and Project Cancerland. The platform is active in advocating for inclusivity in fashion and was named #1 for progressive milestones in the fashion industry by Forbes Magazine. AHF runway moments and milestones frequently make People Magazine’s top highlights of Fashion Week.

##

Learn More

@artheartsfashion

artheartsfashion.com

With love,

FWO