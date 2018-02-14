Zadig & Voltaire NYFW FW18

French brand Zadig & Voltaire has always exemplified the very best of Paris cool—the lived-in denim, the tossed-on jacket, the wrinkled shirt. And now, showing in New York yet again, the brand is yet again gracing us with the pleasure of a ready to wear that already looks like it’s been worn.



Some of the best of the FW18 trends were on full display: Prince of Wales check, lumberjack check, monochrome reds, oversized and distressed sweaters, gothic accents, and feathers in hair reminiscent of the kind that actually caused quite a stir at the recent Zuhair Murad 2018 Couture show. Ever in style it seems, military drab found its way into this collection as well. Not that this style is a bad thing—you can’t go very wrong with olive greens and generous pockets.

A few looks felt a little unfamiliar, as if they weren’t quite of the Zadig & Voltaire vibe, but in the moments of excellent layering and nearly deconstructed menswear the show found itself again. It seems as if the bid for low-cut pants was put on the table with an all white look, but it’s my personal hope that we avoid that trend for as long as humanly possible.

The vibe was decidedly tough, devastatingly cool, effortlessly chic, and, in the last moments, almost a touch of cabin fever comfort. Maybe with the last year in our rearview mirrors we’re all just a bit too tired to stay home for FW18 and we’re feeling like we ought to just ship off to remote cabins.

In which case, I must beg Zadig & Voltaire to take me, especially if we’re going to dress like this.

