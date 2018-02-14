Yuna Yang NYFW FW18

Models sashayed through the halls of the Margo Feiden Gallery in Greenwich Village presenting Yuna Yang’s bespoke womenswear collection.

“Love Yourself”, the title of her collection, was embellished across the front of hats, on the backs of jackets and down the sides of sleeves. According to press notes, she “wanted to send a message about the importance of loving yourself. Every woman, regardless of race and status, should be treated fairly and equally”. Aresonating message that coincides with the current changing landscape, not just in fashion, but throughout every industry.



Inspired by colors, textures and narratives in fine art, the original work by Al Hirschfeld was a splendid backdrop to the pieces incorporating east and west influences. Represented by a diverse range ofmodels, her collection combined high and low elements visibleinher designs and fabric choice. Leather ruffled skirts were paired with lace varsity jackets while silk organza dresses floated over jeans.

Appealing to an elegant city girl, Lang’s collection was designed to make a woman feel artistic, cool and – arguablymostimportantly – empowered.

