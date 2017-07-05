Gabriela Billini is a non-native New Yorker who travels the world to understand why people wear what they wear and how. She is an independent fashion reporter, trend chaser, and self-proclaimed beatnik.

This season’s Yumi Karsura collection carried the same air of decadence as last season, bringing satisfaction and a true couture awareness.

The love was certainly in the details here, with incredible stitching and handiwork to create beautiful floral prints on jackets, dresses, and trains. There were strong hints of glory in the gold accessories on every model, particularly the large globe earrings selected for the more elegant pieces.

There was a lightness about the collection, too a complexity, that demonstrates the brilliance Katsura brings to haute couture.



Look #3 was an interesting display of ingenuity. The designer refashioned a kimono by restyling it as a skirt to fuse tradition and modernity. Further redesigning the kimono, the designer included another treasure, a bubble kimono coat with chic tassels to complement the elegant ocean print.

Look #4 was as young as it could get, with the very current pink and blue pom-pom details that all fashion lovers are wearing on their sandals this summer, making anyone swoon over its elegant inclusion.

The standout orange fur kimono was put on the right model, who strode with the unattainable elegance that is so important for the Katsura woman. It was just rich, selling a lifestyle with one piece, almost evoking Asian 1920s scene.

One dress featured a high-low look with a detailed train, carrying the light of the city on the model’s back as she traversed the Parisian streets at night. But a flirty one-sleeve dress took the prize, with its asymmetrical line and voluminous flare.

In sum, Katsura has generously sparkled this year’s collection with her strong Asian beginnings beautifully. The prints throughout the collection show the flora of her native Japan, at times with characters running down the length of the dress.

The showstoppers were three models dressed as white peacocks, who emerged in a demure fashion, donning tall wings and A-line gowns. The bridal touch was the last. These were simple, yet extraordinarily alive.

