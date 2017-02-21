Come Relax at The Lounge

It’s here! Next Artists Magazine Issue #6!

Not surprisingly, Next Model Management makes use of some of the best MUAs and stylists in the business. The Lounge celebrates these artists, as well as highlighting some of the projects of the very-entrepreneurial Next Models roster (including Clara McSweeney, who appears on the cover.)

You’ll learn about superstar MUA Renee Garnes‘ “five favorite products,” model and entrepreneur Xiao Wang‘s jewelry business, the new swimwear line August from Gabriela Rabelo, and enjoy an interview with TV personality Nigel Barker. Plus a whole lot more.

Want an inside look at the industry? Flip through the pages below and enjoy!



The Lounge, Issue 6

Credits

The team for this season’s The Lounge cover shoot included:

NEXT Model / Clara McSweeney

NEXT Photographer / Brad Trifitt

NEXT Hair / David Lopez (celebrity hairstylist for Chrissy Teigen and Hailey Baldwin)

NEXT Makeup / Sheri Terry (celebrity makeup artist and groomer for Rob Lowe, Liam Neeson, Lucky Blue Smith, Vince Vaughn, and Adrian Brody)

NEXT Creative Director / Gina Duckworth

Location: Sandbox Studio in Brooklyn

Beauty credits for the cover shoot:

David Lopez using T3 tools and Kenra Platinum Hi-Def Hair Spray

Sheri Terry using TEMPTU Perfect Canvas Foundation #5.5 and highlight and pink champagne shimmer, Make Up For Ever glitter in gold, pink and prism, NARS Bavaria shimmer eyeshadow, NARS China Seas Eyeshadow Duo, Armani Eyes to Kill mascara in black, and Urban Decay eyeliner in poppy

