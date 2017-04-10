Clara works in womenswear design and aims to spend every minute of her time inspiring and enabling people to realize their absolute potential through clothing. When she isn't writing or designing, Clara is enjoying a glass of wine with her pet cat.

Olympian Style

What better place to host a celebration of Aethon Ulyse’s FW17 collection than at the Aire Ancient Baths in TriBeCa? As guests enjoyed massages and the baths, they were greeted by four models wearing only gold body paint and a pair of the shoes from the collection. A harpist played poolside all evening, further heightening the feeling of being just a little deified for the evening.

Payden Sewell, founder and creative director of Aethon Ulyse, officially launched Aethon Ulyse in 2016. “Aethon” is an ancient Greek word meaning “blazing” or “shining” — which gives some idea of the effect Payden wants his footwear to have on the wearer’s psyche.

Inspired by Greek myths and the beauty of different cultures, Aethon Ulyse is designed for the modern woman who’s fearless about where she’s going. Handcrafted with artistic sensitivity, each collection is made only from the highest quality materials sourced in Italy, with signature 24k hammered gold insoles.



Fall Winter 2017

Details like mink fur, mirror studs, bold suedes, and the brand’s standard hammered 24k gold insoles evoke seductive and strong notes in every pair of shoes. These shoes are clearly made for a woman of similar nature, dangerously beautiful with a hint of mystery.

The gothic-inspired pairs — like the Marie Antoinette-esque block heels, or heels adorned with black Swarovski jewels and a lace-up front — made a particular impression.

We have a feeling we’ll be seeing these at some of the season’s biggest events and cocktail parties.

And with a lifetime warranty behind every pair — including complimentary replacements for almost anything that breaks — these should appeal to the sensible goddess within, as well.

