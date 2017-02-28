Clara works in womenswear design and aims to spend every minute of her time inspiring and enabling people to realize their absolute potential through clothing. When she isn't writing or designing, Clara is enjoying a glass of wine with her pet cat.

From Red Carpet to Ready to Wear: Gemy Maalouf FW17

Staying true to the brand’s DNA, for FW17, Gemy Maalouf presented a collection full of fluttering gowns in ultra-feminine cuts and intricate embellishments.

The color palette was clean and neutral, giving room for the lace appliqués and beaded motifs to shine through. The intricate beading and embellishments created dazzling textures, sharply contrasted with the delicate sheer linings and silk fabrics. The light from the chandeliers in the Bowery Hotel danced off of each metallic stitch and sequin, although these details would be much more appreciated in an atelier.

Red Carpet Ready

Voluptuous gowns with seductive cuts were broken up by adding a few looks that were more ready to wear than in the brand’s past. Most refreshing were a brocade jacket paired with shorts, a nude two-piece look with flared bell bottom pants, and short cocktail dresses … wearable pieces for the everyday client.

Our favorite look was a black and white ethereal printed deep V-neck gown with an umbrella waistline, covered with lace appliqué and slick beading sprinkled throughout the appliqué. The few looks that incorporated this printed fabric were among the most successful.

Some numbers are sure to be seen on some of Maalouf’s celebrity following like the artists 5th Harmony and Carrie Underwood this awards season.

