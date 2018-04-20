Watters Bridal Fashion Week New York

Represented by Coded PR.

From start to finish the Watters Spring 2019 collection was full of surprises.

Ending with an engagement right on the runway! Model Nicole Kasper (@nasparcat) and Chad Stapleton (@thefittestdentist) had their special moment in one of the most romantic ways possible. A grand gesture and she said yes!



Watters: NYFW Bridal

Given the amazing location of theNeueHouse penthouse, and a truly gorgeous, festival inspired bridal collection, the show was definitely one to remember! This season, Watters approached timeless lace pieces highlighted with major pops of color with accessories. Flower crowns, light feather details all scream Coachella fashions.

Each dress was structured with major attention to detail. The collection reached all different styles a bride could ever want! There were classic looks along with, modern and everything from modest necklines to absolutely daring. The accessories had only the most special touches of symbols of love; hearts, lips, a love letter clutch. Some even paired with romantic gloves, all in only the most brightest of reds.

##

Learn More

New York Fashion Week: Bridal

With love,

FWO