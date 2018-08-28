Be Part of the FWO Times Square Takeover!

Fashion Week Online is excited to bring you an amazing opportunity from our friends at Five Tier. Five Tier is offering FWO Members the opportunity to have their brand up in iconic Times Square billboards during New York Fashion Week, September 6th – 14th, 2018!

Packages will start as low as $300. It also includes video of your placement on the boards and possible inclusion in their international press release, sent out over all major wire services.

According to Five Tier: “They say a picture is worth a thousand words — and organizations that have taken advantage of it have seen a Social Media and PR spike of 500% or more almost every time.”

If you would like to learn more or book your spot now, just visit: fivetier.com/product/fwo-times-square-takeover.

One of Five Tier’s representatives will reach out to discuss the opportunity further.

##

Learn More

FWO Times Square Takeover

With love,

FWO