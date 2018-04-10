Vancouver Fashion Week

Vancouver Fashion Week highlights new and emerging designers from all over the world. Designers from Japan, Canada, United States, and everywhere in-between come to showcase their collections in Vancouver. The shows hold designers from all different backgrounds, ages, and styles. Think of it as a breeding ground for young, fresh talent.

Lillz Killz, a young Canadian designer from Vancouver showcased an array of latex, neon colors, animal print fabrics, furs and edgy designs. The over-the-top, Harajuku-friendly looks were fun and imaginative, with comic book-splash, perfect for street-style stars.



Select Vancouver Highlights

Georgette Pollock-Johnson had an ultra glamorous woman influence her latest collection; her late grandmother Renee. The designs were fresh, well made and incredibly chic. Every look had a touch of old Hollywood glamour mixed with millennial splashes of skin, bodysuits and logos. There was a certain level of sex appeal that was balanced with the elegant pieces covered in beads. A pink pant suit covered in crystal bead tassels and a quilted baby pink floor length coat adorned with pearls and a screen print of Renee’s portrait on the back were show stoppers. This collection was a personal favorite, it was wearable yet editorial all in one.

Traceygh was inspired by first love. Minimalistic silhouettes, clean designs and just the right amount of skin perfectly portrayed the models as a damsel in distress meets sweet little virgin. The pale lilacs, fleshy blush hues and sheer whites in soft and flowing fabrics helped tell the collection’s story.

Not For You launched 4 years ago in New Zealand, and after seeing their most recent collection I cannot wait to see what they have in store. The logo-heavy collection was strategic, street style ready and evoked the model’s inner self absorption in an untouchable way. Reminding everyone through your clothing and social media that this is “Not For You” makes heads turns, and want people to follow along to see what they cannot have. The clothing was very well constructed and styled.

Feminine and over-the-top pieces dominated Alexander Sanchez’s collection. Sequined party dresses, mountains of baby blue tulle and long, dramatic trains were suitable for award shows and red carpets. Suits and elegant skirts were more wearable but still just as show stopping. A baby-blue tulle top with a fitted bodice was a key look that felt more refined and editorial.

Pulling inspiration from reflection and shadows, Allie Howard presented a collection of leathers that were laser cut and woven together to create rich textures and patterns. Leather was layered with sheer pieces to reveal little aspects of the body. The Australian designer had a young and fresh take on design and presented a slew of highly editorial and well-made pieces.

