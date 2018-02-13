Valentines Gift Guide NYFW FW18

Valentine’s day is approaching and as always, it’s filled with love, flowers, and a certain expectation to make the day as special as possible.

The only problem is, the day typically mirrors those of years prior, with a decadent dinner followed by an intimate night. There’s nothing wrong with these traditions, of course, but one way to make this day stand out is by giving your woman a thoughtful, one-of-a-kind gift. Here’s a roundup of some gifts that will score you major brownie points, so men, take notes!



Valentines Gift Guide: NYFW FW18

1. CLF Creepers

If your Valentine is fashion-savvy, she no doubt knows that sneakers are having a big moment. Give a gift that also gives back. Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) and PUMA collaborated on a special sneaker release of Rihanna’s award-winning Creeper. The CLF Creeper benefits the foundation’s groundbreaking education, health and emergency response programs around the world, so everyone can feel great about this gift!

2. Slip eye mask & pillowcase

What’s sexier than silk in the bedroom? Snag an adorable smooth-printed Slip eye mask and pillowcase for your woman. Slip’s products are made highest grade long-fiber mulberry silk and uses nontoxic dyes, so your woman will feel like royalty while catching up on her Z’s.

3. Cander or Diptyque Scented Oval

Think your valentine has enough candles? Think again. Cander candles are notable for their amazing scents and sleek look. For a more modern twist on candles, opt for a Diptyque scented oval, which can be hung in closets or small spaces for amazing scents without having the light up.

1. Twilly d’Hermès

They say scent is the most powerful memory trigger, so why not gift a new scent to accompany new memories?Twilly combines tuberose, sandalwood and ginger for the scent of youth and femininity.

2. Clarisonic Prep & Cleanse Lip KitGoop Luminous Melting Cleanser + OPI

If your woman is into beauty products, she will love the Goop luminous melting cleanser. The Clarisonic Lip Scrubber will ensure her lips are exfoliated. This set includes 1 Limited Edition Clarisonic Radiance Brush Head with custom color pink filaments to minimize staining from lip makeup removal, 1 NYX Epic Ink Lip Dye, and 1 Clarisonic Mini Refreshing Gel Cleanser– kisses not included! Opt for some vibrant OPI nail polish because no matter how many colors she has, she can always use more.

3. Earrings from Everrow

You can’t go wrong with jewelry and these Eva Studs from Ever row are affordable & adorable.

4. Skinnydip London crossbodys

Skinnydip’s adorable valentine’s day themed crossbody bags make the perfect gift for the day and perfect accessory for the night.

MEN’S

Why are men so difficult to shop for? There are only so many neckties one man can have, so this year, we’ve compiled a list of gifts that are just as thoughtful as they are practical.

1. June’s Candle

Thought candles were just for women? Think again. June’s Candles makes scents for him, which include bergamot, cassis, anise, coriander, daffodil, and tonka, will have his house smelling just as good as he does.

2. Fitbit

If your man is active, a fitbit will become his best friend (second to you, of course). This technology will allow him to track his progress and performance and is a necessity for anyone serious about fitness.

3. JCrew x New Balance collab

For the more practical man, check out J.Crew’s collaboration with New Balance and the awesome sneakers that formed.

4. Headphones

For the music buffs, check out the Master & Dynamic x Scott Campbell Collaboration headphones. Complete with snake details on white or black leather, these are more than just headphones.

5. Dollar Shave club + Products

Let’s be honest – we love beards, but there’s still grooming required! In addition to mailing razers to Dollar Shave Club customers, you can grab grooming products like the Shave Butter and post-shaving cream.

With love,

FWO