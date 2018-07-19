“No Dark Skin”

Earlier this week, we reported on the incident at the KYA Swim casting during Miami Swim Week, where models were allegedly victims of racial discrimination. Today, Cosmopolitan has expanded on the coverage, reporting that, according to Joia Talbott, it was the KYA casting director who told all the models in line, “No dark skin.”

“That is what came out of her mouth. Quote for quote,” Talbott says. Talbott says the woman said the casting was closed, even though a line of mostly white models was still waiting downstairs, waiting to be called up.

“We get chosen over every day, that just comes with the territory—either they like you or they don’t. That’s not what it is. I have very thick skin,” she says, adding that her issue is more about the way in which the casting practices “went above and beyond to be disrespectful and degrading towards women of color.”

