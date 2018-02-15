Tibi NYFW FW18

The Tibi Fall Winter 18 collection was a bright rainbow of color on a rainy New York Sunday. Amidst the logomania sweeping the industry, Amy Smilovic’s new collection remained perfectly removed from the craze and characteristically Tibi.

Inspired by the signage and architecture of Manhattan, Smilovic created another effortlessly chic and brightly colored collection.When examined closely, the fabrics had little touches of spray paint and tightly wound bungee cords, mimicking thenorms of construction sites.



Tibi: NYFW FW18

Relaxed tailoring was styled with traffic cone colored t-shirts. Monochromatic sweaters were cleverly layered. Dresses in fiery reds and clear sky blues feel straight with expertly placed, waist-cinching drawstrings. The shoes were to die for. A standout was a versatile black, knee high, embossed crocodile pair styled throughout the collection.

Natural hair and minimal touches of makeup allowed every woman to envision herself strutting through the streets in the new collection.

##

Learn More

NYFW schedule

With love,

FWO