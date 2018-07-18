The Jewelry Independent Summit to Return to NYC FW19

Who: The Jewelry Independent Summit is an ecosystem of jewelry experts who are coming together to share their knowledge with the jewelry designers of tomorrow.

Attendees are exposed to a curated curriculum with original and unique content resulting in a cutting edge, knowledge-rich, and supportive exchange within the community.



What: Attendees will learn from and participate in conversations with a dozen top jewelry industry professionals.

The agenda will consist of eight targeted panel discussions focusing on topics such as Manufacturing (where to source, how to get the best costs, domestic versus overseas production) Retail (how do you do business with retailers, when are you ready for wholesale, how does consignment work, what do retailers look for) Social Media (how do you craft a penetrable message, who’s looking and how do you reach them), Business (what should be included in your operating budget, how do you price your jewelry, when is it time to hire a rep, which trade shows are right for you) Peer to Peer Advising (how are your fellow designers making a living from their collection, what lessons have they learned, how do they keep up with the market), etc.

The Jewelry Independent Summit also offers attendees the opportunity to ask our experts direct questions at the end of each panel.

Where: New York, NY, Exact address disclosed upon registration

This season, for those who cannot make it to New York for the Summit, the event organizers have offered the option to purchase a livestream ticket for remote attendance from anywhere in the world. The summit is open to established and emerging designers across all price points and aesthetics, as well as those who are considering a career in Jewelry, or are professionals in the business.

When: August 19, 2018, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Why: Access is the main objective of the Jewelry Independent Summit. Attendees of this industry event will gain vast knowledge across topics that often handicap a new business such as social media, retail, branding, manufacturing, and pricing. For those emerging in the fine, demi fine, high jewelry, costume, fashion, or contemporary jewelry industry this will be unlike any opportunity they’ve had prior.

