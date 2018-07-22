The Fashion Week Gala

Remember when there was a fun community of people around fashion month? When newcomers were welcome to mingle with established fashion week veterans? We’re hoping to bring that vibe back, by gathering together friends and VIPs — old and new — for a special event to kick off fashion month this September.

On Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, Fashion Week Online will host the first annual Fashion Week Gala at CADEN in Tribeca, right near Spring Studios.

Although the event will be invitation-only, select opportunities will be made available for FWO VIP Members.

Learn More

fashionweekgala.com

Love always,

FWO