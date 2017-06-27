Tankovitz Gets Set to DIVE Into Summer

Our Miami Swim Week preview continues with Tankovitz, whose show will be July 21 in conjunction with DIVE. (See the Miami Swim Week schedule for details.)

No one can argue the diverse perspective of Andrea Tankovitz. The half-Columbian, half-Austrian was born in Venezuela and raised in Mexico before settling in Miami to pursue her dream in fashion design. Andrea launched Tankovitz Couture in 2015, a series of gowns and pieces that emphasized classy silhouettes inserted with a hint of sultriness.



Tankovitz

Her work has captured recognition and demand by notable personalities, having glided over the red carpets of the Golden Globes and Latin Billboard awards. Andrea most recently expanded the distinct Tankovitz aesthetic into swim with her DUNAMIS collection.

The swimwear series will debut in collaboration with DIVE Swim Week in an unconventional runway presentation during Miami Swim Week (though a peek of what’s to come can be spotted poolside in Omi’s “Hula Hoop” music video).

“This collection is about empowerment, but also self-love, respect … and a little sensuality,” says designer Andrea Tankovitz of her upcoming Lincoln Road runway presentation. “I recall attending DIVE’s very first production and immediately knew that I wanted to be a part of the program some day, somehow. Two years later, it’s incredible that I get to partner with them for my own very first show.”

