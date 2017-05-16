Style Fashion Week Appoints Former IMG Executive Producer, Christina Neault

Style Fashion Week — global producer of fashion, music and art events has recently brought on Christina Neault as Global Fashion Consultant.

With more than 20 years of experience as a respected member of the industry, Neault is the the Fashion Programming Consultant for Pier59 Studios and produces many industry fashion shows in NY. Neault was formerly the Executive Producer of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.

As the newly appointed Global Fashion Consultant, Neault will be a crucial part in Style Fashion Week’s international expansion.

Already a prominent figure on the New York Fashion Week schedule, Style Fashion Week is currently in several U.S. markets and moving into nearly 10 international markets over the next year.

Working directly with international governments and designers, Style Fashion Week is taking fashion from different cultures all around the world to be experienced by new audiences in exciting new ways.

Along with a diverse range of designers presenting with Style this season, they are breaking barriers between music, art and fashion to create the ultimate creative entertainment experience. Taking the energy from concerts, festivals, fashion week, art installations and merging them into one experience is what makes Style Fashion Week an anticipated event this upcoming year.

Neault’s role within Style Fashion Week will encompass consulting on an overall production level and growing the brand through production, programming, as well as attracting established and emerging designers.

Style Fashion Week creates an experience around the runway while celebrating both high-profile and emerging designers, artists and musicians. Known for taking “fashion” to an exciting and innovative level, Neault’s involvement is highly-anticipated to further develop Style Fashion Week as pioneer in disrupting the fashion industry and creator of the next generation of global commerce.

