Emma Trivunovic made the jump from Northwest Indiana to New York City this past fall after completing one year of college at Purdue University Northwest. She is currently a sophomore at LIM College majoring in fashion media with a passion for photography and writing but also working with the nonprofit My Social Canvas.

New York City’s largest Chinese restaurant, Jing Fong, was occupied Thursday night with Snow Xue Gao’s collection where she exemplified the epitome of East meets West.

The New York City-mixed-with-China vibe created an atmosphere that was perfect for a collection, showing traditional dressing with structured silhouettes and precise tailoring.

Chinese culture was visible in the room and on the runway throughout the entire night – from sitting family style around tables to colorful silk dresses walking down the runway – Gao accomplished creating a cohesive night in more ways than one.

Snow Xue Gao: NYFW FW18

Snow Xue Gao’s collection at Jing Fong was her first solo runway show held during New York Fashion Week.

