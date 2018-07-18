Sinesia Karol Miami Swim Week FW19

Represented by Bollare.

On Saturday, July 14th, Sinesia Karol, presented their 2019 ‘Botanical Garden’ collection at Miami Swim Week. Inclusive of both the Resort 2019 and Spring 2019 collection, the runway show unveiled a beautifully romantic blend of one-of-a-kind swimsuits and beachwear.

The earth-rich and tropical atmosphere of the Amazon Rainforest, served as inspiration in Sinesia Karol’s latest creations. The Resort 2019 and SS2019 collection were named Botanical Garden, with every piece, carefully crafted, and inspired by Margaret Mee, an artist who resided in Brazil for thirty years devoting her life to the stunning Rio and the Amazon River.



Sinesia Karol: Miami Swim Week FW19

Featuring eye-catching floral prints in rich shades of pink and green, striped accents, and solid color-blocking, the collection brought to life the feeling of tropical paradise on the runway. Trends included high waists, plunging necklines, off-the-shoulder and strapless tops, as well as classic triangle and one-piece silhouettes, creating sexy and feminine swimwear. With fringed and laser cut details, embroidery, macramé, and cut-out elements, the bohemian styles were both fashion forward and wearable. Made for the woman whose favorite pastime is the beach, Sinesia Karol provides chic and comfortable options, carefully crafted from silk, chiffon, and mousseline, that can be worn both on the beach or out at night.

For the ‘Botanical Garden’ collection, Sinesia Karol adopted more sustainable methods when designing the garments, following a cleaner aesthetic and displaying the brand’s commitment to the socio-environmental cause. Using less metal accessories, and instead working recyclable materials into their designs, Sinesia Karol’s pieces are now more eco-friendly than ever before.

The Resort 19 collection will be available for sale in stores, November 20th, 2018 and the SS19 on March 19th, 2019.

