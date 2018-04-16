Sì White Carpet by Sposaitalia Collezioni Milan Fashion Week FW18

The bridal sector is being enriched with collaborations and co-branding projects that will take centre stage at Sì White Carpet by Sposaitalia Collezioni.

Gracing the white carpet will be capsule collections born through a coming together of the industry’s designers and companies under the artistic direction of well-known fashion critic Giusi Ferrè. “Bringing these seven partnerships together has required an exercise in imagination from all of us and, at the same time, a touch of realism in finding that common approach of creative and productive creativity that’s the hallmark of Italian fashion – comments Giusi Ferrè. This has borne fruit with some special collections for a very special event, the wedding, which turns its participants – whether the happy couple, the best man and bridesmaids, or the guests – into stars for the day. It’s an initiative that is about to go into production, adding an unusual and complete product offering to the world of prêt-à-porter which in Milan is a sphere of constant innovation”.



Sì White Carpet by Sposaitalia Collezioni: Milan FW18

The show will open with an exquisite cameo starring the Nicole brand, which has opted for a “cool” partnership by asking Paola Turani to re-interpret her garments from a contemporary angle: the model and influencer will immerse herself in this creative game working in close contact with Alessandra Rinaudo, the group’s designer; the catwalk will have a total red carpet look exclusively curated by Nicole, and a special creation worn by Paola Turani herself.

This will be followed by 6 more partnerships participating in the project: starting with Blumarine, one of the fashion system’s most admired brands, which has chosen to consolidate and extend its collaboration with Bellantuono Bridal Group; Tosca Spose, which will work alongside creative duo of Leitmotiv; Musani Couture partnered with emerging talent Stefano De Lellis; Enzo Miccio Bridal together with Filippa Lagerbäck; Olympia with the influencer Giulia Gaudino, and Bellantuono Bridal Group once more with the designer Efisio Marras.

Blumarine, founded in 1977 by Anna Molinari who continues in the role of stylist for the prestigious fashion house, has chosen to rise to the challenge provided by the new project and will be gracing Sì White Carpet by Sposaitalia Collezioni with a capsule collection of bespoke dream wedding gowns in collaboration with the Bellantuono Bridal Group.

The Tosca Spose and Leitmotiv partnership will see wedding gowns take the spotlight: Elisabetta Garuffi, renowned for her bon-ton, sophisticated and clean styling, will join forces with the creative duo, famed for their eclectic taste and unexpected yet unmistakable creations.

On the subject of occasion wear, Musani Couture, the historic brand specialised in occasion-worthy looks, which has chosen to invest in new talent in order to take a cue from the new generations and offer an innovative and glamorous image of the occasion-wear segment, has partnered with Stefano De Lellis, a young and promising Italian fashion designer and aficionado of gowns boasting abundant embroidery, crystals and jewels.

Enzo Miccio Bridal, the brand created by the stylist of the same name, a well-known face on TV and renowned wedding designer, will take to the catwalk with a collection designed in collaboration with Filippa Lagerbäck, inspired by her taste and style, which is heavily influenced by her love of nature.

Olympia Bridal, the recently launched project with its roots in the history of Italian high-class dressmaking with a fresh and innovative style, has chosen the sunny creativity of Giulia Gaudino, a beautiful influencer who has been in love with wedding dresses from an early age and who will be brand ambassador for Olympia Bridal.

The Bellantuono Bridal Group, which has enthusiastically risen to the occasion, has decided to take up the challenge by also making its expertise and professionalism available to Efisio Marras, the 24-year old Sardinian stylist and creative director of I’m Isola Marras, who, following in his parent’s footsteps, has re-interpreted the brand’s vision of the contemporary woman.

Carlo Pignatelli too has chosenSi White Carpet by Sposaitalia Collezioni to announce a new chapter in its history with a celebratory capsule collection: to mark its 50° anniversary, Carlo Pignatelli is presenting five new looks in a contemporary style – interpreted by the young and iconic beauty of five models – four male and one female – with the ambition of creating a new continuity between past, present and future.

Sì White Carpet by Sposaitalia Collezioni once more proves to be an extraordinary fashion show and a cult occasion with the active participation of the press, industry professionals, influencers and special guests. One of the many appointments during the evening will be the presentation of the Sì Sposaitalia Award: an exclusive accolade to one of the industry’s most prestigious brands that has succeeded in bringing the allure of high fashion to the bridal world.

Milan Fashion Week

