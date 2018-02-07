Sanchez-Kane NYFW FW18

Represented by VFiles.

For FW18, Sanchez-Kane presented a sexually charged show that was inspired by her interpretation of sexual oppression in Mexico. She took on sexual topics of all kinds, from the lack of adequate sex education to same-sex love. Features of the collection include revealing twists on traditional tailoring, plaid suiting inspired by Catholic school uniforms and fetish inspired pieces.

The collection also featured a varied array of custom accessories and the show incorporated an interpretive dance around two phallic sculptures.



Sanchez-Kane: NYFW FW18

Sanchez-Kane is a Mexican clothing brand curated by emotional chaos started by Barbara Sanchez-Kane.

This is her second solo show at NYFWM. She has previously been featured in VFILES Runway, Los Angeles Fashion Week, and Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Mexico.

##

Learn More

NYFW schedule

With love,

FWO