Sachin & Babi Launch Their Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Sachin & Babi’s starting point for the Pre Fall 2018 collection was an exploration of glam rock, pinpointing the moment in the 1970s when rock become gender fluid.

As a result, the new collection celebrates femininity with an edge. The collection combines classic eveningwear elements such as sequins, hand-thread embroideries and a-line shapes with unexpected details such as oversized statement bows draped onto pants, cotton shirting and floor length knitted gowns.



(Photos: Lara Jade)

Striking hues of liquid silver and champagne juxtaposed with fuchsia and jade, executed in three-dimensional fabrications offering women the promise of elegance.

The collection was, above all, gorgeous, as you can see from these amazing photos by Lara Jade. We can’t wait see what the husband and wife design team of Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia come up with for NYFW in February.

