Sachin & Babi Bridal Spring / Summer 2018

Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia have collected an envirable “worn by” list, from Olivia Palermo and Josephine Skriver to Kate Hudson.

For their Spring / Summer 2018 bridal collection — presented at the artsy NoMo Soho — they tapped into the idea of spring as a cycle of renewal, “just as a wedding is a fresh start and the beginning of a new chapter.” They say they started with images “depicting the archetypal tree of life and studied its imagery while weighing its larger themes of rebirth.”

Images depicting the archetypal tree of life

Spring’s Thing



Sachin & Babi has carved a niche for themselves as creators of luxe looks at accessible price points, often shoppable by theme (such as in the St. Barth Escape; which you know resonates with us as we gear up for resort-themed Miami Swim Week).

Then of course they have their very estimable bridal offerings. (Our favorite from last season being the Copeland gown.)

The new season didn’t disappoint. Our favorite was mod-inspired Look 14, a mini on top of a sheer tulle skirt with ostrich-feather accents.

Catering to a bride with an eye for luxurious detail, the Spring 2018 collection shows why this dynamic duo has attracted a clientele that loves sophistication, with just a little adventurous spirit.

