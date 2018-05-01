Romona Keveža Bridal Fashion Week New York

Tucked away in the Penthouse of One Rockefeller, the views are not the most breathtaking thing up here.

Enter Romona Keveža’s flagship boutique. This was the location chosen for Romona Keveža’s New York Bridal Fashion Week showing, the idea being that we were able to experience what a bride coming into the boutique to try on dresses experiences. Five beautiful models stepped out from a chandelier donned foyer to showcase the collection, all of which were inspired by great architecture. Each gown from this collection is regal, much like its famed respective building. Appropriately starting with a look inspired by the Windsor Castle, the collection also features pieces inspired by Jardin Des Tuileries, La Scala, Buckingham Palace, and Sakura Gardens.



Romona Keveža: NYFW Bridal

The collection designed by Romona is true luxury, everything from the fabrics used to the incredible details of each piece. The collection flirts with every hemline, from strapless to long sleeve to draped shoulder silhouettes. The structure of each gown, whether its fabric be satin or tulle, had its own structure and grace, as each building does.

The elegance of Romona Keveža’s collection can only truly be felt when touching – and wearing – these gowns, as pictures just don’t do them justice. If you want to feel like a real princess on your wedding day, you now know where to look.

