Romeo Hunte NYFW FW19

Designer Romeo Hunte showcased his first Men’s Ready- to- Wear collection at PHD, Dream Downtown Hotel at 1PM located on 355 West 16thSt, New York, NY 10011.

The Spring 19 collection was inspired by the Brooklyn streetwear style, that is to the Romeo Hunte collection. This Spring, Romeo was inspired by luxe streetwear meets swimwear, made for the everyday man who wants a classic outerwear piece with a luxurious vibe and twist.

The modern yet classic silhouettes, which are the designer’s true aesthetic were matched beautifully with the Brooklyn street style inspired silhouettes and swimwear. Hunte focused on bringing out the defiant look in his garments by incorporating oversized coats on his models. The designer focused on impactful functional Neoprene wetsuits paired with his signature powerful outerwear that ruled the runway.



Hunte’s fantasy was to add two juxtaposing elements together- Swimwear pieces and Fur to create innovative garments. The collection consisted of light overcoats, mix media jackets and wetsuits. This collection personified the strong nature of water and fur through powerful and impeccable creations. Pops of primary colors- blue, red and yellow were seen in luxe mix media fabrics including mink fur, denim, camouflage, cotton and French terry and the reinvention of the designer’s signature pieces. The models walked down the runway, featuring an array of our collaborations with Swarovski, Look Mate London Socks, Kopenhagen Fur, and Teva.

Among our attendees were celebrities and influencers such as NFL player running back Corey Clement for Philadelphia Eagles, Nigerian- American rapper, singer and songwriter Thutmose, well known for his songs “WuWu and Ride With Me” , actor and son of retired American NBA hall of fame basketball player Isiah Thomas-Zeke Tomas, American actor Derek Luke, popular for his performances in Antwone Fisher and Captain America, actor Sam Clemmett the British actor popular for his role as Albus Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play, Kareem “Biggs” Burke of the popular Roc Nation and publications such as Vogue, BOF, ELLE, WWD, Harper’s Bazaar, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, GQ, Mr Porter, Teen Vogue and more.

The Spring 19 Ready-To-Wear collection offers an array of styles for everyday men who is looking for signature outerwear pieces with a twist at a luxury vibe. Romeo Hunte the brand has been seen on celebrities like Victor Cruz, Evan Turner, Trevor Jackson, Zendaya, Beyoncé, Halle Berry, who appreciate high-quality craftsmanship.

About the Brand

ROMEO HUNTE NEW YORK the brand is a definitive lifestyle brand created for all. It is a line that is cool, and intricate. Powerful and impeccable outerwear such as the signature shawl is one of the core elements of Romeo Hunte the brand. The vision is to create modern classic apparel that is luxurious, practical and transitional at a contemporary price point.

