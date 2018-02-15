Romeo Hunte NYFW FW18

The best way for me to describe Romeo Hunte’s FW18 show would be with the following three words: glamour, skiing, and lumberjacks. Somehow all of these vibes are happening at once in his FW18 collection. An interesting harmony comes through and it’s a combination that piques ones interest, especially in light of the glamorous manner in which it is presented.



Romeo Hunte: NYFW FW18

The first look launched down the runway is a colossal mixed fur coat under which lies an athletic bodysuit. The boots are reminiscent of Timberlands. What follows is a parade of skintight variations of skiwear coupled with Lumberjack check, various fur accessories, or classic outerwear—as if they are the afterthought to a long day on the slopes, the fur coat or trench you toss on to hop outside for just a minute.

Variations on the Lumberjack print were the pops of color in this collection, which otherwise possessed a rather earthy tone overall. The fur accents did an excellent job of making this print fresh and fashion-forward. Placing some ski goggles on to a few models reinforced the theme and were an effective reminder of the casual feel to their collection.

The overall impression one gets from Romeo Hunte’s FW18 is that of casual glam, one that doesn’t need the traditional signifiers of a glamour to be glamorous. It’s the kind of natural je ne sais quoi that allows for a feeling of luxury with a gorgeous coat tossed on after shredding it on the black diamond course.

##

Learn More

NYFW schedule

With love,

FWO