Ralph Lauren | The Tropical Fantasy NYFW FW18

Ralph Lauren reimagined our tropical fantasies in his Spring/Summer show. Stark whites and hues of blue, with striking red, green, and yellow accents took over the glossy runway. The iconic American designer was inspired by his home in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The runway brought to life Lauren’s Oceanside cottage, White Orchid. The airy vibes from each of the looks truly evoked the magic of the tropics.



Ralph Lauren: NYFW FW18

“My women’s collection is about the timeless world of blue and white and the colorful charm of boating motifs,” said Lauren.

The show began with a barefoot model in a blue-and-white, strapless sundress, instantly making me daydream of warmer weather and juicy cocktails. Not only did Lauren have one barefoot model, he showcased five models sans footwear.

From casual boating shorts to elegant pantsuits, the collection never failed to flaunt Lauren’s classic silhouette. A standout piece being an asymmetrical blue-and-white dress with different fabrics beautifully blended together, imitating the movement of ocean waves as the

model strut down the runway.

Ralph Lauren maintains his place as a must-see designer. His Spring/Summer collection is one to surely conjure elegance, sexy charm, and luxurious quality.

##

Learn More

NYFW schedule

With love,

FWO