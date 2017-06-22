At Miami Swim Week, Healthy Skin is the Ticket

If you’re looking for tickets to Miami Swim Week, you can register here. (Just thought we’d get that out of the way.)

As we wade more deeply into summer, the real question is how to enjoy all of the fun of the summer season while looking beautiful and feeling safe. (For example, since the shows of Miami Swim Week are mainly held in the evenings, we expect to spend the day — guess where? — relaxing on the beach, of course.)

To that end, beauty expert Lisiana Carter presents:

5 Tips to Safely — and Stylishly — Have Fun in the Sun

by Lisiana Carter

Sunny days ahead mean we can look forward to more fun in the coming weeks. Why not? It’s everybody’s favorite time of year! As you gear up for the best memories of summer, which you can keep “inside the pocket of your ripped jeans” — according to Ed Sheeran — or, uploaded to your Facebook and Instagram accounts, you should seriously go over your sun care strategy.

Why? Simply because it matters.

Keep The Fun — Not The Sun — Coming!

With an estimated 2 to 3 million people becoming affected by skin cancers all over the world, there is no way you can taking sun protection lightly. If you want to keep the summer fun times rolling, make sure you won’t regret this summer by following these 5 top tips to have a safe sun time:

1. Bring your fashionable self. It is so unfortunate that people equate sun time and the beach with exposing so much skin when, in fact, more cover is required. Miu Miu’s summer 2017 runway showcased one-piece and high-waisted bikinis that definitely added more pizzazz — and more cover — to what women and men have gotten so used to, exposing every inch of skin.



This is a great opportunity to cover up stylishly! You can also use a rash guard to get more of your skin surface physically shielded from UV when you’re expecting to spend hours out in the sun doing water sports. Put on your sunglasses, and top it off with a stylish hat.

Remember the words of legendary Miuccia Prada: “What you wear is how you present yourself to the world, especially today, when human contacts are so quick. Fashion is instant language.”

2. Stay protected with sunscreen. The first thing you should keep in mind is that any sunscreen will have limited power in providing you sufficient coverage from the sun. Make sure to follow application instructions closely. You should also choose your sunscreen wisely. There are way too many sunscreens out there that can hurt your skin, making sunscreens one of the most toxic products that you can get in contact with.

If you know you have sensitive skin, you should stick to mineral-formulated sunscreens that use only zinc oxide and titanium dioxide as active sunscreen ingredients. Chemical sunscreens like avobenzone, octinoxate, and homosalate can all cause skin irritations. A key ingredient you should also make sure your sunscreen has are antioxidants, which add another layer of protection from UV but also from cell-damaging free radicals.

Intensify protection for your eye area. Skin around your eyes is so thin, which makes it so much more vulnerable to sun damage than any other part of your face. Check out a Rodan and Fields eye cream review to see which product line might best suit skin around your eyes. Make sure it is infused with broad spectrum SPF too, and that it contains powerful antioxidants. Don’t squint. Make good use of your goggles and sunglasses whether you are in or out of the water.

4. Choose your sun time wisely. Early mornings and late afternoons are the best times of the day. If you’re engaging in water sports, it’s best to head out into the sea before — or at — sunrise, and be done by the time your watch reads 10. Take a break under the shade, wherever you can find some, and hit the sea again late in the day. The worst time to be catching sun is when it peaks at midday so, try to avoid the sun around those times, when you can.

5. Relieve sun-exposed skin. Even when you don’t get sun burned, the heat of the surroundings can dry our and exhaust your skin. Immediately cool off with a cold shower to relieve any UV-induced inflammation. When you do notice a sunburn, soak up in a cold bath with uncooked, rolled oats in it. Then, soothe and heal immediately with cosmetic-grade aloe or a sun-relief product. Soak your sun exposed skin in deep moisture.

Conclusion:

The sun brings on a cheerful summer time. But, while it is a friend, it can also be your worst enemy so, be always make it a point to stay sun protected.

Lisiana Carter is a renowned independent researcher and is studying the impact of technology in the beauty industry. She is passionate about beauty, makeup, fashion and skincare industry. She holds a PhD in beauty and thereby has been consistently sharing her experience by writing various articles related to makeup, beauty, fashion, and skin care. She has been writing on beauty and skin care related topics from the past 10 years.