Sophie Dyer lives in London, is a fashion and lifestyle blogger, and a self confessed Francophile. She is passionate about ethical fashion, feminism, and travel

Prabal Gurung NYFW FW18

The power of the woman was celebrated in Prabal Gurung’s AW18 collection. Many shades of vibrant pink, red and purplegraced the runway, some in the form of cashmere oversized slouchy knits, some elegant draped saris. Baggy jumpers were teamed with flowing skirts, spaghetti strapped dressed were embellished with sequins or feathers and colour blocking was apparent in every look.



Prabal Gurung: NYFW FW18

Not for the timid, this was a collection designed to empower women by giving them outfits that were bold and brazen. Inspired by strong women activists in Northern India, who wore pink saris as a sign of ‘self-claimed power and fearlessness’, Gurung made sure to cast a diverse range of models to reflect that. Also, the Hadid sisters and Ashely Graham proudly showcased his designs in minimal make up to ensure emphasis was on the stunning designs.

This show cemented that Prabal Gurung knows how to design and dress powerful, confident women and reminded us that the cerise pink and scarlet red colour blocking combo is going nowhere fast this season.

##

Learn More

NYFW schedule

With love,

FWO