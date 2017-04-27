Interview with the FTL Moda Team

Shooting an editorial at this level always looks effortless once it’s complete. In fact, one might say that’s the whole point. But how does it all come together?

On a recent day in April, the FTL Moda team got together to photograph Luma Grothe for Harper’s Bazaar.

We spoke to the team to find out more about how the magic happens.

See the whole shoot here.



Harper’s Bazaar Thailand Shoot



Photographer Francesco Vincenti

Q: What concept were you going for in this shoot? How do you adjust to get the effect you want based on lighting or other challenges?

My concept was time. Everything was based on time. I saw this story with a girl lost in time, and she found herself again on the big roof-top of this amazing city, New York: this place that’s new, for her. Then I added the cinematographic set to represent everything as a film, because life is just a film — your film!

Life is just a film — your film!

Everything was based around the location; it give me the sensation and inspiration for this story, and with this amazing TEAM, how can you not create a beautiful story? I want to say thanks again to all my team for everything. We made an amazing story with a unique supermodel in Luma. It was a really big pleasure to work with all of them! In my opinion, this is the key, when you have a professional team with good connections, you can have a great result.



Key Hair Stylist Gianluca Mandelli

Q: What mood or attitude were you going for? How does the environment challenge what you’re trying to accomplish? What products did you use?

The mood I was going for was messy but sophisticated.

I decided to give to Luma some bangs, because I was imagining a more sensual woman. The messy look was perfect with the environment, because we where shooting on a roof and I knew it was going to be windy. I only use entire Kerastase line, because it has a huge variety of products. Amazing brand!

I decided to give to Luma some bangs.



Key MUA Victor Noble

Q: What’s the secret for making a shoot work at this level? How did the lighting and concept of this shoot influence the makeup? What products did you use? Are there any products you ALWAYS use?

The secret is to bring good energy to the set. It’s very important that everybody be happy and focused to make something amazing together.

Well, I was so happy the we had the sun that day. Natural light is my favorite because it always makes the makeup look amazing, and photographers don’t have to do any retouching. My inspiration was the sun and summer in NYC, so I keep the look simple: beautiful skin, a lot shimmer, and focus on the eyes using gold and brown tones.

Natural light is my favorite.

Products … I like to mix. For this shoot I used L’Oréal, Maybelline, and Chanel.

Yes, I have a secret product that I always use … it’s the shimmer ice gold from Ben Nye is amazing.



Producer Ilaria Niccolini

Q: What was the concept for the shoot, and how did it come about?

After so many years in the industry, more and more I feel the need to “go back” and search for our cultural origins, to create content for any activation we produce for the fashion and entertainment industry.

In this case, I was seeing a sophisticated traveler, ready to shine in the new “lounge” where beauty meets art, tradition, and class. The choice of Luma was perfect for this; she embraces her role magically. And then yes, I needed the perfect team: passionate, exuberant, workaholic, ready to accept the challenge to shoot on such a cold and windy day, on the top of one of the most panoramic roofs in Manhattan!

The choice of Luma was perfect.



Stylist Pablo Patanè

Q: The looks you put together were gorgeous. What’s the first thing you look for when combining pieces? And who was this woman, as you envisioned her? What mood or attitude did you want her clothing to convey?

First of all, I would like to express my gratitude for your compliments. This editorial with Luma is certainly one of our best productions and I am proud of the result, as Ilaria is. This was a challenging shoot, very nicely planned in detail, even if I need to admit that I always leave my intuition at work to create my styling.

My mission, in this case, was to transform our beautiful Luma into an ’80s icon of glam and beauty, playing with big accessories, fantasies, colors, and shapes, but always keeping the dialog open with the actual trends. I believe the result is one of the most innovative and rich I have created, and I am very satisfied.

I wanted to transform Luma into an ’80s icon of glam and beauty.

