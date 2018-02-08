Perry Ellis NYFW FW18

Iconic American designer Perry Ellis presented its Fall/Winter 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday evening.

The runway show also heralded its new platform and Spring campaign ‘Life Ready Since 1976,’ which harkens back to the brand’s heritage and reinforces the idea of anywhere dressing, an important part of the Perry Ellis ethos.



Perry Ellis: NYFW FW18

The Hippodrome NYC, once the site of a circus and other public gatherings, served as the backdrop for the Perry Ellis Fall/Winter 2018 runway show. The rich, festive history of the location and the depiction of a “Circus Sideshow” by George Seurat began a deep fascination with a modern take on pointillism. From the stage production of “Sunday in the Park With George”, based on a fictionalized version of Seurat, the collection derives a rich color palette and crosses over into the exploration of versatility of sportswear and fabric usage.

Creative Director, Michael Maccari, loosened up the styling of the collection to reflect go-forward daily needs of the Perry Ellis man preparing him to go at the day in a variety of ways. The collection featured printed anoraks, puffers and vests that layer over total stretch trousers and other functional pieces.

Color blocks and hand painted landscapes mix with complicated jacquards providing depth to non-solid weaves. The use of color serves to provide the connection between work and play. Graphic statements nod to the seasonal direction and are in every case ON POINT. The canvas is prepared and the foundation has been laid for a season based on design, order, harmony, balance and composition.

Notables including in attendance included: 21 Savage, Marc E. Bassy, Danell Leyva, Elijah Boothe, Steven Kolb, Pico Alexander and more. Drag performer contestant Daniel ‘Milk’ Donigan walked in the show.

Grooming was provided by Aveda.

