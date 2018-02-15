Paul Andrew NYFW FW18

Step inside Paul Andrew’s presentation of his Fall 2018 collection at Ramscale Studio in Greenwich Village and you immediately understand why the venue was chosen. Natural light floods in from the high windows overlooking the Hudson River and casts the perfect spotlight on why we are there: Paul Andrew’s shoes.



Inspired by a trip to MoMa where he loved the use of reds, blacks, and whites together in a painting, you can immediately see the inspiration come to life. Mostly monochrome in one of the above colors, upon closer look you find hidden pops of color in shoe laces or decorated with cabochon jewels.

The shoes had an ’80s feel to them, yet loyal to the millennial. Python print wrapped several looks and a beautiful abstract red and black print splattered across a few designs, bringing the collection together to create a spectrum of shoes with details both minimalistic and exotic that somehow balanced each other seamlessly.

