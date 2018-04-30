PAT McGRATH LABS LUST: Gloss Launch

If you know Pat McGrath then you should know by know that every time she is going to launch a new product, she always drops subtle hints during fashion week.

It has become a fun guessing game in our office, which we have shamelessly began to place bets on the next launch based on the looks she creates. This season I noticed how exceptional the makeup looks were at Valentino. Of course, she was using the amazing La Vie En Rose Eye Palette and fan favorite Matt Trance lipstick. But when the models grazed the runways with extreme blush and ever-kissable glossy lips I knew one of the two had to be her next venture.



This summer I declare as the summer of lip gloss. I have recently shaped by foundation in for a lightweight CC cream with SPF from Supergoop and my powder blush in for a lighter Cloud Paint by Glossier. In realty I still need a way to have a powerful lip but without the heaviness of lipstick. In comes lip gloss, reinvented and better than ever. Pat McGrath is launching 14 new shades of lipgloss May 10th, just in time for the summer. Lust: Gloss is a lipgloss unlike anything I have ever tried. It isn’t tacky and sticky, but does not run or bleed. It is a hybrid of soothing and smoothing balm meets gloss. You can wear it layered over liner or lipstick or wear it on its own. The shades range from transparent with pink pearl sparkles to the perfect pinkish nude to a seductive red.

“LUST: Gloss is the ultimate in surreal shine and sublime seduction,” explains the iconic Makeup Artist. “The orally fixating formulation is designed to #TurnYourLipsOn in ravishingly resplendent hues – as unforgettable as the passion and pleasure of first lust.”

While Pat McGrath is known for using her fingers to apply makeup backstage, the applicator is said to be like your own personal Pat McGrath finger. The conceived center allows for the perfect amount of product and tapered end gives you precision.

Move over matte lip, the glossy lip trend is taking over this summer and we are totally here for it. So get your credit cards ready, LUST: Gloss launch on May 10th going for $28 each or in a 4 piece kit at $95 on Pat McGrath’s website.

