NYFW: The Shows’ Fashion-Forward Calendar

IMG’s NYFW: The Shows is the highest-profile series of events during New York Fashion Week. Owned by WME-IMG, it’s the successor of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week New York and also includes the more avant-garde MADE, and now NYFW First Stage.

Of the “Big 4” fashion weeks, New York has proven itself to be the largest, most competitive, and far-ranging.

“If I can make it there, I’ll make it anywhere,” goes the famed 1977 John Kander song. So it is with New York Fashion Week, in the minds of many designers from around the world.

With such a plethora of shows to choose from on another very full schedule, we thought we’d offer a closer look at some of the shows to look out for from IMG: arguably the most prestigious stage of the season.

NYFW: The Shows Designers to Watch

A number of designers will showcasing at NYFW: The Shows for the first time. Some of them (as in Colovos), are no strangers to the fashion community, but will be presenting first-ever runway shows.

Beaufille – This Toronto-based women’s ready-to-wear and accessories brand was created by sisters Chloé and Parris Gordon. They are showing at Skylight Clarkson Square for the first time, following their show presented by MADE at Industia in February 2017.

Bevza – One of the most well regarded Ukrainian fashion labels to emerge on the global fashion scene, Svitlana Bevza’s name has become synonymous with simplicity and all-white collections. She applied with a recommendation letter and personal phone call from an editor at VOGUE.

Claudia Li – The 2017 international Woolmark Prize finalist and former design director at JW Anderson is presenting at NYFW for the first time.

Colovos – The husband and wife duo who are the former creative directors of Helmut Lang are presenting their first-ever runway show!

Rochambeau – Laurence Chandler and Joshua Cooper launched the label as an outlet for creative expression and artistic collaboration in men’s fashion. This season they will present a collection of both men’s and women’s fashion for the first time during NYFW: The Shows.

Returning Designers

These designers are a mix of established names and top-tier brands who you’ve likely seen before at NYFW: The Shows.

The lineup include some of the most anticipated names of the season. As in the above, many of these will live stream, as well.

alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet

Anna Sui

Badgley Mischka

Bibhu Mohapatra

Brock Collection

Cushnie et Ochs

Desigual

Jeremy Scott

Jonathan Simkhai

Marchesa

Naeem Khan

Prabal Gurung

Tadashi Shoji

Vivienne Tam

Zang Toi

Off-Site Shows

These shows won’t happen at Skylight Clarkson, but their shows are still “must sees” during New York Fashion Week. Locations range from Pier 59 to Spring and Industria Studios, to various other locations around town.

Brandon Maxwell

Christian Siriano

Cinq A Sept

Cynthia Rowley

Dennis Basso

Eugenia Kim

Phillipp Plein

Tanya Taylor

TOME

Zimmermann

Diversity and Inclusion

NYFW: The Shows is embracing the inclusiveness movement, in addition to its already varied roster of designers. This season, they will host plus-size brands Torrid and Addition Elle.

Both brands will showcase women’s ready-to-wear and lingerie at NYFW: The Shows for the first time next month.





MADE

But what of MADE, NYFW: The Shows’ edgier, more adventurous half?

MADE has evolved to become a year-round platform that supports emerging designers in a variety of ways, from bringing them to new markets, to connecting them to new industries, to building direct-to-consumer offerings like Shop Small at MADE LA.

The following designers will be presented by MADE at NYFW: The Shows:

Barragán

GCDS

Kim Shui

Maison the Faux

Priscavera

Parsons MFA

The Blonds

MADE Designers to Watch

Barragán – The edgy, ever-evolving New York brand — inspired by pop culture, the Internet, and the ’90s — will be showing for its second season at MADE.

GCDS – This Italian streetwear label (who also appear on the cover of RNWY Issue 1) will be showing in New York for the first time. They will appear at MADE following the success of their major men’s show in Milan.

Maison the Faux – This Dutch creative studio is known for its out-of-the-norm shows and presentations, and will be showing their third season at NYFW presented by MADE.

Priscavera – New York womenswear designer showing for the first time at NYFW presented by MADE; quickly becoming a favorite of fashion editors.

The Blonds – New York luxury women’s fashion label and costume creators dressing the likes of Beyoncé, Madonna, and many others. The brand is known for its glamorous bejeweled pieces and fabulous collaborations with the likes of Barbie & America’s Next Top Model.

First Stage

Infusions of young, and/or international energy and creativity into New York are nothing new.

Now IMG has a new platform created to nurture and grow this talent, in New York Fashion Week: First Stage.

The new offering from IMG will feature a unique collection of established and emerging international designers, creating a cultural hub for global fashion fans in the heart of New York’s vibrant downtown fashion scene.

The new offering features a unique collection of established and emerging international designers

The events are taking place September 7 – 10 at The Gallery at the Dream Downtown.

New York Fashion Week: First Stage collections will include:

Bella Ivory

Cindy Monteiro

David Ferreira

Galtiscopio

Irina Vitjaz

Indonesian Diversity

Just In Case

Kur Collection

Nina Tiari

Runa Ray

Sechs Element

Talisha White

Vaishali S.

NYFW: First Stage Designers to Watch

Indonesian Diversity (Indonesia) – Indonesia Fashion Gallery is a multi-brand store from Indonesia that features local designer collections and assists designers in expanding into new markets around the world. At First Stage, Indonesian Fashion Gallery will host Indonesian Diversity, an event showcasing five luxury ready-to-wear designers and one accessory designer from Indonesia: Barli Asmara, Catherine Njoo, Dian Pelangi, Doris Dorothea, Melia Wijaya and Vivi Zubaedi.

Irina Vitjaz (Austria) – As a young prodigy, Vitjaz was inspired by her grandfather’s profession as a notable tailor to later on explore the fashion industry on her own. Her fashion muses come from all over the world – exhausting both elegant and extravagant designs. The Haute Couture Russian-born Austrian designer uses delicate fabrics and matching hats to highlight the silhouette of the female body in her pieces.

Just In Case (Taiwan) – Just In Case designer Yu-Ying Chou has quickly risen through the fashion ranks in China, winning awards such as the 2015 ELLE New Talented Award of Taiwan and the 2016 Men’s Uno Next Asian Top 5 Fashion Designers. Deemed the most rebellious designer by ellefashionnow.com, Chou often incorporates both Western and Chinese elements into his collection, providing at-times a conflicting, yet unique esthetic.

KÛR (Sri Lanka) – In 2009, native Sri Lankan Kasuni Rathnasuriya founded KÛR, a contemporary lace clothing collection for women. In 2011, she was deemed British Council’s Young Fashion Entrepreneur, and will make her New York Fashion Week debut at First Stage.

NiNA TiARi (United States) – New York-based stylist, creative consultant and designer Nina Tiari has worked for publications including Vogue, PAPER and The Wall Street Journal and styled the likes of Madonna, Kanye West and Jay Z. Having made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week: The Shows in February 2017, she will debut her latest womenswear collection at First Stage.

