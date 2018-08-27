Nicholas K NYFW FW19

Represented by EB Consults Worldwide.

Nicholas K has finally opened their very first brick and mortar location in Soho, New York.

Last week the brand celebrated the opening of the two month pop up with a launch party that perfectly portrayed the brand. The location’s white washed floors, black industrial ceilings and neutral color palette is rounded out with the drapey white parachutes and tons and tons of foliage. The utilitarian pieces fit in perfectly with the ethereal store vibes.

The store features the FW18 “Holy Mountain Peru” collection with their coveted alpaca sweaters, multi-use vegetable-dyed leather jackets and convertible silk dresses. The SS18 collection is still available in the stores as well, because we all know that in this unpredictable hot NYC weather has us still wanting to by flowey white summer pieces.



Nicholas K: The Store

Rumor has it that their cult favorite menswear pieces will be making a debut return in the store. We are so excited that they are dipping their toes into menswear again, as Christopher Kunz being the inspiration for his sister Nicholas as she designs the menswear pieces.

So don’t sleep on visiting their new store at 435 Broome St, 7 days a week during August & September!

##

Learn More

nicholask.com

With love,

FWO