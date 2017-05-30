Clara works in womenswear design and aims to spend every minute of her time inspiring and enabling people to realize their absolute potential through clothing. When she isn't writing or designing, Clara is enjoying a glass of wine with her pet cat.

Vogue’s 125th Anniversary Collection with Karl Lagerfeld

Photos by Chris Lavish

Leave it to Vogue to celebrate their 125th anniversary by creating their own rose.

To celebrate such a huge milestone, Anna Wintour tapped creative genius Karl Lagerfeld to collaborate on a limited edition collection. The 10-piece collection is available exclusively at Lord and Taylor’s Dress Shop.



Coming Up Roses



To further help fête the milestone — and promote the collection — a private launch party was held Wednesday at Lord and Taylor’s flagship on 5th Avenue in NYC. As drinks and floral-embellished sweets were passed around, guests snapped pictures at the photo booths and were able to shop the collection (and get a tattoo!).

Each summery dress ranges from $148 to $198; a price suitable for anyone. The feminine and ultra-chic dresses can easily be styled with sneakers and a leather biker jacket … or strappy heels and pearls for a more polished, cocktail attire look.

Each summery dress ranges from $148 to $198

The off-the-shoulder floral navy and red rose printed dress is ultra-flattering for every figure, perfect for Sunday brunch or a rooftop date night.

The lineup was overall very youthful and perfect for summer. Karl Lagerfeld Paris x Vogue 125 Rose Collection was all about celebrating history with a keen eye to blasting into the future, each dress giving a nod to the romance of the magazine.



##

Learn More

Lord & Taylor

The Vogue 125th Anniversary Rose

With love,

FWO