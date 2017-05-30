Vogue’s 125th Anniversary Collection with Karl Lagerfeld
Photos by Chris Lavish
Leave it to Vogue to celebrate their 125th anniversary by creating their own rose.
To celebrate such a huge milestone, Anna Wintour tapped creative genius Karl Lagerfeld to collaborate on a limited edition collection. The 10-piece collection is available exclusively at Lord and Taylor’s Dress Shop.
Coming Up Roses
To further help fête the milestone — and promote the collection — a private launch party was held Wednesday at Lord and Taylor’s flagship on 5th Avenue in NYC. As drinks and floral-embellished sweets were passed around, guests snapped pictures at the photo booths and were able to shop the collection (and get a tattoo!).
Each summery dress ranges from $148 to $198; a price suitable for anyone. The feminine and ultra-chic dresses can easily be styled with sneakers and a leather biker jacket … or strappy heels and pearls for a more polished, cocktail attire look.
Each summery dress ranges from $148 to $198
The off-the-shoulder floral navy and red rose printed dress is ultra-flattering for every figure, perfect for Sunday brunch or a rooftop date night.
The lineup was overall very youthful and perfect for summer. Karl Lagerfeld Paris x Vogue 125 Rose Collection was all about celebrating history with a keen eye to blasting into the future, each dress giving a nod to the romance of the magazine.
##
Learn More
Lord & Taylor
The Vogue 125th Anniversary Rose
With love,
FWO