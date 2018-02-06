Sophie Dyer lives in London, is a fashion and lifestyle blogger, and a self confessed Francophile. She is passionate about ethical fashion, feminism, and travel

As New York Fashion week approaches, many hot new designers will showcase their collections and visions for Fall / Winter 2018. Here is an exclusive look at some of the creative inspiration behind the looks that will be gracing the runway this season.



Art and fashion often go hand in hand and when it comes to beautiful paintings and sculptures this had a profound impact on Misha Kaura’s collection, “This collection was inspired by the glitter-based sculptures of Mauro Perucchetti, particularly By Prescription and Precious One. Fashion lovers can expect to see jewel-tone colored pieces that are shiny, sparkly, and ethereally feminine. Put another way, “there will be lots of sequins,” Misha Kaura explains. The fully sustainable collection proves that recycled fashion does not need to lack any sparkle.

Similarly, for his Fall Winter collection 2018 Harrison Wong found inspiration from the mid-20th Century abstract expressionist, Mark Rothko whose unique paintings featured vibrant hues and stark black and greys. Featuring an abundance of oversized sweaters and fitted overcoats in gradient tones his Fall Winter Collection combines elements of both modern classic and sportswear. With so many wearable pieces this collection is bound to catch the eye.

With its deep plum and burgundy hues and opulent fabrics, it’s clear to see that theatrical art was a strong source of inspiration for Anveglosa’s up and coming collection. The collection encourages creativity and oozes sophistication.

There’s no denying that looking back at previous fashion trends and eras often serve as a great inspiration for designers. Vivi Zuebdi has put together a stunning collection based on not only her travels but also with a subtle nod to a previous generation, “When I saw the elderly weavers in the village in South Kalimantan, I suddenly wanted to create a collection inspired by the fashion of their time, the ’40s through ’60s. I want to make chic and stylish masterpieces with their handcrafted materials. I want this fabric to be the new trend in fashion.”

Heaven Please referenced an era of elegance and Hong Kong’s eclectic culture when putting together its collection. Inspired by DăCuòLe “Wrong Number” (a novel from Liu Yichang), the bold looks will integrate literature and a strong ’50s influence.

Nothing can be more inspirational than a strong, independent woman and it’s that notion that Dan Liu based his collection around. Even though The Spy Who Loved Me is a James Bond movie, the focus is female and on strong, feminine looks that celebrate that. Expect streamlined silhouettes, bold colours and a strong retro vibe. There’s no denying that this collection is bound to get people shaken up.

