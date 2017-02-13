Lisa moved to New York after 3.5 years writing for Fashiola, the Netherlands' biggest fashion search engine. She now covers the shows and latest must-haves from NYFW.

Poetic Chic at Georgine FW17

Black, swinging curls, gold gleaming dresses and fancy fur — Georgine Ratelband and Chris Roshia presented their autumn / winter collection, which I would describe as “edgy, cool and elegant,” but also as one of my personal highlights for NYFW 2017.

The inspiration for the new collection came from permanent hotel dwellers, “those glamorous creatures that have called the world’s most interesting properties home. Ranging from Coco Chanel’s suite at The Ritz and Oscar Wilde’s chambers at Hotel d’Alsace, to Howard Hughes‘ bungalow at The Beverly Hills Hotel, and Edie Sedgwick’s room at The Chelsea Hotel, the energy of a chic enclave fueled their creativity and made everyday feel like a permanent vacation.”

Dark City

Like all great designers, Georgine is sharply attuned to silhouettes, with pairings that created sharp, smart lines from top to bottom.

Much as in their SS17 collection, the luxury womenswear label presented a strong and confident look with feminine details like transparent lace and dazzling metallics. What’s the hottest trend we spotted? Clearly the skinny scarf, wrapped around the models’ necks, plus sexy lace under suits and pencil skirts.

Olive green and purple leather coats, perfected by rich fur, will keep you warm as soon as trees start to shed their leaves.

Before the show we got a glimpse of Romero Jenning‘s work with the M.A.C Pro Team. The makeup was different on each girl, with smokey eyes, a nude lip, and highlighted cheekbones in common. The result?

A grungy, cool and edgy style for the downtown girl in posh Park Avenue clothes.

