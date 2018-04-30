Mother’s Day Gift Guide

She deserves the world; in fact, she gave you the world, your life, and anything you ever needed. She’s your mother.

It’s impossible to think of what you could give back to her! At FWO, we thought long and hard about the things moms not only want, but also what they might need (and yes, sometimes it feels like you need a face mask.)

Without further ado: a list that will help you give your mother an excellent gift or, at least, point you in the right direction:

For the soul…

1.) “The Female Persuasion” by Meg Wolitzer

Wolitzer’s ninth novel echoes the relationships between a lot of mothers and daughters. It highlights the disconnect between generations of feminism as their ideologies shift between the old guard and the new. It’s a tale of female mentorship, not unlike the kind between mother and daughter. And, at the end of the day, it’s another feminist novel that exists in a particular moment of the movement’s development. Help your mother shine at book club with this gem.

2.) Boy Smells Candle in June’s

Described as “the embodiment of ease and sophistication”, this particular candle has a bit of French sophisticate and a dash of summer nights. Notes of cassis, bergamot, anise, daffodil, and tonka make for a delightful layer of sweet and spice. It’s for the well-traveled mom who reminisces post-dinner, spinning tales by candlelight that you delight in hearing.

3.) Lizzie Fortunato Earrings

We’ve chosen two gorgeous and classic pairs of earrings that while simple, add a whimsical beauty to your mom’s ensembles. With tortoiseshell hoops hanging from angelite trillion stone posts, the Sunset Hoops are as classic as the treasures in your mother’s closet. The Paper White Reflection earrings are delicate and feminine, for the mother that arranges flowers in the house and possesses impeccable taste.Yes they’re a bit luxurious, but you know she won’t buy them for herself, so somebody has to!

For skin…

1) Skin Owl Geranium Beauty Drops and Beauty Steam in Marigold Glow

Aging gracefully is no simple task, but this hydrating oil could help! With raw organic and unrefined Argania Spinosa Extract as well as Rose Geranium Oil, this is a facial oil your mom can feel good about. To treat your mom to a bit of extra luxury, throw in Skin Owl’s Beauty Steam and she can relax while opening her pores after a long day of being an amazing woman.

2) Peter Thomas Roth Rose Stem Cell Bio-Repair Gel Mask

Using “cutting-edge plant biotechnology” this cooling and vitalizing mask is chock full of rose plant stem cells and rose extracts. It’s better than giving your mom an entire bouquet of roses, it’s the gift of a soft, glowing, and youthful face!

3) Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Set

In this special Mother’s Day kit, Glow Recipe includes a full-sized Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer with oil-free, non-clogging hydration and a mini Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask that’s gentle on your mom’s skin while she sleeps. It’s that extra bit of relaxation in the evening that results in some seriously soft and glowing skin in the morning.

4) Patyka Youthful Eye Cream

Ah, eye creams. We go through so many of them to find the right one. Your mother is probably tired of trying dozens, so give her the gift of non-toxic anti-aging skincare. This formula is light and brightening, not dense like other variations and it’s sure to stick around on her skincare shelf.

5) French Girl Sea Polish

Mothers are quite busy. The last thing they need is a complicated beauty routine. The way of the French woman is as effortless and effective as it gets, so do your mom a solid and get her some French Girl Beauty goodies. The Sea Polish in Rose Verveine will add some opulence to her bath or shower. Trop facile!

For beauty…

1) Kosas Saturate + Illuminate Powder in Contrachromatic

This bronzing duo helps your mom get her summertime glow without the dangers that sun exposure brings with it. A peachy blush warms up her cheeks or defines her cheekbones, while the illuminating powder is the subtle and sophisticated highlight every woman needs. Plus it’s all made with safe ingredients fit for healthy skin.

2) Base Coat Nail Polish in Flora

8-free, organic, vegan, and cruelty-free, Base Coat polishes are safe for children, grandchildren, pets, family dinners, and more. In this springy and happy hue titled Flora, it’s likely to bring a smile to your mom’s face and everyone else’s too!

3) Lakur by Londontown Nail Polish in Bell Flower

For the mother with a more subdued palette and a love for clean sophistication, we recommend this dusty rose from Lakur by Londontown. It’s 9-free, cruelty-free, and vegan as well.

4) Milk & Sass Macaron for Hair

Perfectly sized for purses, this adorably shaped brush works for all hair types to quickly detangle and add shine. If this isn’t the cutest convenience ever, we don’t know what is, but we do know that your mom will greatly appreciate it.

Create a bundle for pampering or pick up some earrings for her next night out, with these picks your mother’s sure to feel appreciated.

With love,

FWO