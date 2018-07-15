Monday Swimwear Miami Swim Week FW18

On Friday, July 13th, Monday Swimwear made its runway debut at Miami Swim Week 2018.

The highly sought-after brand adopted the ‘shoppable runway’ model, presenting pieces from their Summer Moments, Signature, Ribbed, and Beachwear collections, all of which are currently available to purchase at Monday Swimwear.com.

Showcasing a neutral color palette of timeless black, ivory, and nude tones, alongside pops of sky blue, coral red, espresso, mustard yellow, and leopard print, Monday Swimwear highlighted colorways chosen specifically to flatter every skin tone. Silhouettes ranged from classic triangle and bandeau tops, to bra tops with molded cups and fully adjustable straps, all created to be both sexy and supportive. Bikini bottoms included high waists and mid-rise styles, seamless staples and side ties, with full, moderate, and Brazilian coverage options. One-piece styles included high legs and low back cuts, as well as strapless necklines with removable arm ties for added versatility.



Monday Swimwear: Miami Swim Week FW18

Additionally, the show featured ready-to-wear pieces from Monday Swimwear’s Beachwear collection. Matching tie-tops and wide legs pants were accompanied by luxurious linen tunics, chic sarongs, and flowing coverups.

Co-founded by ‘swimwear connoisseurs’ Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman, the brand is recognized not only for their remarkable social media presence, but most importantly, for their iconic feminine designs, immaculate fit, and enduring quality. Having worn countless swimsuits over the years, Natasha and Devin know exactly what will compliment and flatter the female form. Rather than creating size-specific, temporary trends, Monday Swimwear has designed a range of essential swimwear that will provide the comfort and confidence needed for countless summers.

As strong advocates for body positivity, Monday Swimwear also presented their new V Range suits (recently launched on June 18th) – a continuation of existing customer favorites now available in V-VVV (voluptuous), or sizes 12-16. Striving to design feminine pieces that compliment every body shape, this reformation was introduced to create a more diverse selection of sizing to ensure women aren’t settling for a suit that ‘fits’ over a suit that fits perfectly.

MONDAY SWIMWEAR MUSES: Monday Swimwear Muses and faces of the brand McKenna Berkley, Nonny Mulholland, and Tess Jantschek walked the show as a highlight.

RUNWAY STYLING: Runway styling courtesy of accessories contributed by Sensi Studio, Lack of Color, and Jaggar Footwear.

