Molly Goddard Designs the London Fashion Week Festival Limited Edition Tote Bag

Represented by British Fashion Council.

The British Fashion Council is delighted to announce that acclaimed British designer, Molly Goddard, winner of the 2018 BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund, has been commissioned to design this season’s London Fashion Week Festival limited edition tote bag.

Molly Goddard specialises in traditional hand-craft techniques such as hand pleating, smocking and crocheting. Her work touches upon themes of special occasions, nostalgia and coming of age, often taking inspiration from party dressing and Sunday best. The techniques that she utilises serve to create clothes that are both delicate and fragile, but the character she designs for conflicts with the beauty of her technique, bringing a clumsy and charming awkwardness to her silhouettes and fabric combinations.

This season London Fashion Week Festival consumers will get a unique piece of backstage history with the tote bag. Molly Goddard said: “This is the print we used for our last show’s crew T-shirts. They are always really special as they celebrate all the work everyone puts into the show and we wanted to share this!”

Caroline Rush CBE, Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council said: “Molly’s designs perfectly capture the creativity and energy of London Fashion Week Festival. We were delighted to work with Molly this season on this one-off collector’s tote and I look forward to seeing the bags used throughout London and further afield.”

Molly Goddard presented her first collection at London Fashion Week in 2014. Since then she been highly commended for the presentation of her work and now-signature tulle dresses. Goddard was awarded NEWGEN sponsorship from 2015-2018, the BFC‘s internationally-celebrated talent identification scheme, as well as the British Emerging Talent Award at the 2016 Fashion Awards in partnership with Swarovski. Other accolades include the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2017 and finalist in the 2017 LVMH prize.

London Fashion Week Festival is the definitive fashion experience. The event invites consumers to experience the atmosphere of London Fashion Week, hosting an unparalleled line-up of catwalk shows, talks, lifestyle experiences and curated shopping galleries from over 150 international and British brands including, Bobby Abley, Georgia Hardinge, Jamie Wei Huang, Lily and Lionel, Linda Farrow, Minki, Never Fully Dressed and Serotonin Vintage.

London Fashion Week Festival open its doors on Thursday 20th September until Sunday 23rd September at The Store X, 180 Strand, London, WC2R 1EA.

Tickets are now available online: for full details visit www.londonfashionweekfestival.com

Packages include Festival Entry (from £20) Silver (from £45) Gold (from £60)

Luxe (£145) and LUXE Premium (£200)

The Molly Goddard limited edition tote bag is included in the Silver, Gold and LUXE ticket packages and a limited number will be available to purchase at the event.

##

Learn More

London Fashion Week

With love,

FWO