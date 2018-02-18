Miami Swim Week Modeling / Featuring Model Rylee Webber

Even though it’s only February, people’s minds are already turning toward summer (the freezing cold this winter probably didn’t help), and suddenly Miami Swim Week in July doesn’t seem too far away.

As the world’s top portal for Miami, FWO will be profiling some of the top models we’re looking forward to seeing on the runways this Miami Swim Week, beginning with TNG model Rylee Webber of New York.

One of the top questions we get at FWO is how to model for Miami Swim Week. Although Fashion Week Online does refer some models to agencies and producers, your first approach should be to check our model casting calls page.

The second approach would be to check the list of Miami Swim Week producers, and inquire directly with them, or follow them on social media.

For more casting opportunities, you can also follow our Miami Swim Week Instagram @MiamiSwimWeekend.

Meet Rylee Webber

This month, we’re featuring model Rylee Webber, represented by TNG Models.

At 5’10 1/2, Rylee is originally from New Zealand, moved to Las Vegas when she was 6 years old, and now lives in New York City.

She was a winner of the Elite Model Search in 2016, and has been modeling for runway and print ever since.

You can follow Rylee @RyleeWebber, and book her for runway and print at TNG Models.

