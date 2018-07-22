Miss Bikini Miami Swim Week FW19

The 4th annual Miss Bikini United States pageant kicked off Miami Swim Week with a Swim Show featuring 10 up and coming swimwear designers from the U.S., Canada, Scandinavia, Brazil and Colombia.

This was pageant producer Dawn Rochelle’s first time to produce a show for Swim Week. She thought she was producing a small show as a preview to the pageant.

“We originally had 7 designers booked for our show, but that quickly expanded,” said Dawn.

After learning about another producer who cancelled last minute, leaving many designers out in the cold with no place to show, Dawn and the Miss Bikini US team jumped into action and extended an offer through Fashion Weekly Online to help the displaced designers by inviting them to join the Miss Bikini Swim Show.

“Within minutes of extending the offer we started hearing from designers. Two of the designers were traveling here from other countries. They had their designs ready, plane tickets bought, everything and no place to go. In total, we were able to help three designers and add them to our show,” said Dawn. “I felt it was something we had to do. The fashion community sticks together, so helping them just felt right.”

The Miss Bikini Swim Show featured a retro Miami feel complete with Astroturf and pink lawn flamingos. The 48 pageant contestants modeled designs from SophiSwim, Belle D Amour, City & Swim, Eido Swim, Hidden Talent Swimwear, Haylez, Miss Fire Swimsuits, Vitae’, LuLo Swimwear, and Tipe’ Swimwear.

The following night, the Miss Bikini United States Pageant finals took place at the Hilton Cabana Miami Beach overlooking the ocean. The final show was hosted by Miss Bikini US 2017, Faren Aimee.

Contestants from all across the U.S. walked the runway, competing in the categories of Fantasy Swimwear and Evening Gown. In the end it was Brianne Pearson, of Chicago, Illinois, who took home the Miss Bikini US crown. Dani Fernandez, also from Illinois, took home the Miss Bikini Model division title. Miss Hawaii, Ala White, was named the People’s Choice Winner and Miss Caribbean, Sharlene Osbourne, was named Miss Congeniality.

Miss Bikini US 2018, Brianne Pearson, will travel to Bogota, Colombia next month to represent the USA in an international competition.

About the Miss Bikini US Pageant

The Miss Bikini US Pageant is produced by Dawn Rochelle Models and is the official national USA preliminary to the Miss Bikini Universe Pageant produced by RCA Global Entertainment. Each year, under the direction of Dawn Rochelle, state preliminary pageants are held with the winners receiving a trip to the national Miss Bikini US Pageant to represent their home state. The Miss Bikini US Pageant has launched the careers of many swimsuit models. The Miss Bikini Universe Pageant is considered one of the Top 10 international pageant systems in the world, with contestants from over 80 countries competing each year.

