DIVE into Summer this July

The stated mission of DIVE Swim Week is pretty simple: to discover and present beautiful fashion. The program was created by Tiffany Norman, a veteran fashion show producer with brands like Chanel, Adidas, Cartier, and Tahari under her belt.

After six seasons as venue manager for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week (now known as NYFW: The Shows), Tiffany went off-circuit to MADE Fashion Week to focus on emerging designers. The success of MADE designers like Alexander Wang, Proenza Schouler, Jeremy Scott, Public School, and other now-renowned beloved brands inspired her to create a similar platform for Miami Swim Week.

DIVE released a “Preview” in 2015 as and has since evolved into DIVE Swim Week, featuring “next-scene” swimwear designers (including CFDA Fashion Fund Nominee CHROMAT). The program and roster continues to expand with various formats around Miami Beach. DIVE’s quest for what’s new is matched with an enthusiasm for creativity and culture, fusing art and technology to present fashion interpretations with edge.



DIVE Swim Week



Interview with Tiffany Norman





Q: How did DIVE come about, and when? And who’s behind it?

I’ve been in the production industry for some time, but working with MADE was what truly inspired me. I witnessed some of today’s top talents in their early stages, the process as they stove for recognition, and ultimately the validation of their strong work. I used this inspiration for my final project in grad school, applying it to swimwear. After doing all the analysis and research, I realized I didn’t want DIVE to be just an idea: I could actually make this a reality.

I didn’t want DIVE to be just an idea

Q: What was Miami Swim Week like when you first started producing shows?

New Yorker industry players loved coming to Miami for work, but mostly play — hence why the city earned its designation as the sixth borough. It was fun departure from the vibe from up North. It was still very corporate, but shows took place at night and were all about the flash. The economy was good and people were happy. Big production was king!

the city earned its designation as the sixth borough

Q: What’s it like now, post-IMG? What are the challenges and what are the positives?

Everything is much more reserved and the productions have scaled down a bit, which makes sense because fashion is a measure of the economy.

Also, social media is present in a way that it wasn’t in the IMG Swim era. It’s allowed more intimate and artistic moments, such as the Mara Hoffman presentation at Casa Casuarina a couple years ago.

The first year without IMG as an overarching program was definitely a challenge, as attendees struggled with navigating the various productions that picked up the Swim Week baton. The following season saw great improvement, however, and I’m even more optimistic for this summer. The positive in it all, is that it was a prime opportunity for budding programs such as DIVE to really seal their footprint in the Swim Week scene.

I’m even more optimistic for this summer

Q: What makes Miami Beach special as a place for swimwear collections?

Miami Beach is world-renowned. People can’t help but be captivated by the city’s personality. It’s a no-brainer to have it as the backdrop for SWIM.

Q: What do you see for the future of Miami Swim Week? What’s the dream?

I think we’re in a bit of a renaissance. Fashion is cyclical, but also improves in the process. More and more, we’re integrating other elements to make it a holistic experience. It’s no longer just about the runway over the pool — we as an industry are seeking out an infinite amount of ways we can showcase the talent of our designers.

My personal dream and mission is to integrate fashion with other creative formats. Hence, the DIVE platform is celebrating fashion with art, music and technology … it’s all compelling and inspiring!

the DIVE platform is celebrating fashion with art, music and technology

Q: What’s the BEST part of being involved in Miami Swim Week?

Right now, it’s being a part of the transformation. The possibilities are endless. And you can dare to be a bit braver because the Miami scene is open to pretty much anything.

Q: What can we expect to see this upcoming season?

Programmatically, I think we’ll continue to see new and unusual interpretations of “fashion shows.” Design-wise, expect to see some more stylish plus-size options. Also, we’re seeing some brands going “back to the basics” with minimal designs that let the body speak for itself.

more stylish plus-size options

##

Learn More

diveswimweek.com

With love,

FWO