As with many fashion weeks, the events comprising Miami Swim Week are anything but homogenous.

Although swimwear takes center stage, there are resort / cruise, or cabana collections on the calendar as well.

But no matter what Miami Swim Week event you plan on attending, chances are good you’re going to need someplace to stay.

Places to Stay in South Beach during Miami Swim Week

So you’ve looked at the Miami Swim Week calendar, and have decided to attend Miami Swim Week. Aside from the events and after parties to consider, you’ll also need to choose a place to stay in South Beach. Deciding on one isn’t necessarily an easy task, because there are lots of options within the area. When it comes to accommodation, you can choose between hotels and apartments for rent. Let’s take a look at both options.

Hotels in South Beach

Hotels are best suited for people who are traveling alone. The rental cost for an apartment can be expensive if you are not sharing it with others. It is also recommended to stay in hotels when you require 24 hours concierge service and other amenities such as a gym or a business center.

You will be spending a lot of time watching the runway shows and attending after-parties, it’s likely you’ll only use the room for sleeping and showering. Staying in a hotel is also ideal for a person who doesn’t know or don’t want to cook during fashion week.

Most the the events take place around Collins Ave. In fact, many of the events on the calendar take place in hotels along Collins, such as the W, the Setai, the W, to the SLS South Beach.

Most of the party hotels are also found in the center of South Beach, especially in Ocean Drive between 5th and 13 streets. If you’re on a tight budget, then you can choose one of the affordable boutique hotels in Washington Ave. And for resort style hotels, you can also head to Lincoln Road.

Apartments for Rent in South Beach

Apartments for rent are suitable for people traveling in a group for Miami Swim Week. They will be able to live like the locals and be among neighbors. It is also the ideal accommodation for people who love cooking their own food. An apartment is also perfect if you know people from South Beach and you will want to entertain them during the fashion week.

Before signing the contract for an apartment, make sure that you compute the expenses first. You might be able to get a good deal on a short term apartment, but there are instances in which the apartment can be a lot more expensive than a hotel suite.

It is also important to consider the location of the apartment. You might find a cheap deal, but of it far from the activities during Miami Swim Week, it might not be worth the hassle. You should check whether the location is just a walking distance to most of the venues of the activities on the Miami Swim Week schedule.

First of all, you probably want to stay in Miami Beach (the island off the coast of Florida), not Miami itself. A great place to start, predictably, is Airbnb.

When choosing between hotels and apartments for rent, it’s important to be honest with yourself. Can you really cook for yourself and do the other household chores during your stay in South Beach? Or would you rather just relax and enjoy everything that fashion week has to offer?

If you think that you will be spending most of the time eating out with friends and will not use the kitchen, then it negates one of the advantages of staying in an apartment.

No matter what you choose, there are so many great shows on the Miami Swim Week calendar for this 2018 season (July 2017), you’re sure to have a great time.

So get out your sunblock, get your “beach body” in shape, shop for your cutest resort-wear outfit, and get ready!

