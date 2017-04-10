Miami Swim Week: Your Place in the Sun

It may not be summer quite yet — and we still haven’t even entered Bridal Fashion Week — but if you’re anything like us, you’ve already started daydreaming about sun, surf, and sand. (Or at least a trip to a pool somewhere.)

For us, resort and swim go hand-in-hand. And as much as we love the string bikini, there’s nothing quite so exciting as a good Ecuadorean hat and a little cubanismo for good measure. Maybe that’s why we got such a kick out of Hale Bob‘s very excellent Miami Swim Week show last season.

This year — following what we do best — FWO will be creating a calendar of Miami Swim Week 2018 events, where you can get an overview of what’s happening from the various producers of Miami Swim Week this July. We’ll also offer referrals to those wishing to register to attend Miami Fashion Week, or participate as a designer, model, or sponsor.

Most importantly (we hope), you’ll also be able to follow the excitement, there and on our own Miami channel.

Miami Swim & Resort is only a few weeks away. So stay tuned for a little much deserved fun in the fun.

##

Learn More

Miami Swim Week

With love,

FWO