Miami Swim Week: Registration

Yep, Miami Swim Week is already coming together behind the scenes, and we’re proud to be a part of it, in our own small way.

If you want to register to attend the shows, there are a few things you need to know.

First (“firstly?” we can never remember which), a number of companies produce Miami Swim Week shows, from Funkshion and Art Hearts Fashion, to SWIMMIAMI and DIVE.

As a result, where you choose to register will depend on which productions you want to attend. (And the same goes for model castings.)

The good news is, our Miami Swim Week calendar is being curated to represent all the top productions of Miami Swim Week.

Stay tuned, as we keep you up to date on where to register, model, and much more.

##

With love,

FWO