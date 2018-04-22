Marie France Van Damme Bridal Fashion Week New York

Designed for getting married with the salt in the air and sand in your hair, Marie France Van Damme has introduced a 2018 MFVD Beach Bridal collection.

Different from most bridal collections we see at NYFW, the range consists completely of everything a bride would need to go straight from the wedding to her island resort honeymoon!



Marie France Van Damme: NYFW Bridal

Complete with bohemian, white lace dresses, sheer, flowycover-ups, boubou long, loose dresses and the perfect white swimsuit. The Beach Bridal collection comes with 20 mix-and-match pieces, that brides can cherish for years of use. The elegance of the simplistic feminine beauty remains prominent throughout the line. Flower crowns and floppy hats paired with the looks offer a distinctive sense of relaxation, but still put emphasis on the bride and her big day.

“The idea came from seeing a young bride in Amanpuri, Phuket, who came down to the beach with her high heels and puffy long dress,” says luxury resort wear designer, Marie France Van Damme. “She sank into the sand, the dress overwhelmed her. A bride who marries on the beach should dress to feel beautiful and at ease throughout her entire wedding week and honeymoon experience, during this special time of her life. Brides and bridesmaids can take their wardrobes back to the city and wear these timeless separates again and again. A white lace dress can be worn on many occasions. Much of the collection can work for any woman, anywhere in the world, even if she’s not getting married.”

