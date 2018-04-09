Don’t Look Back

Don’t cheat on your future with your past,” says UNDEFEATED co-founder James Bond. Heavy words that hint at the core attitude of the American streetwear powerhouse: and the bold vision that led to UNDEFEATED’s set-to-launch collection, in conjunction with German athletics leader adidas.

As seen in an almost dystopian campaign, the collection channels hints of survivalism in a rugged collection rendered in desert camouflage patterns that references tactical uniforms.

The functional assemblage brings an urban edge to performance gear, blending adidas’ technical prowess and breakthrough technologies with the street-smart aesthetic codes of UNDEFEATED. “Always be moving forward, no need to look back.”



The Campaign

Sixteen pieces of apparel and three unique models of footwear seek to define a new stylistic language between adidas and UNDEFEATED. The meld of these creative worlds is exemplified in each piece of the collection: sport meets street, past meets future. The color palette is classic and minimal, dominated by shades of black, white, dune, and khaki.

Core pieces depict the cool clash of street and performance. Essential for desert runs, the RS WIND JACKET LTD is a lightweight hooded jacket featuring an all-over camouflage print, a droptail elastic hem, and exclusive adidas x UNDEFEATED branding elements.

The technical 3L GTX JACKET LTD is comprised of water-resistant GORE-TEX® yet offers maximum breathability. The TR 1/2 ZIP LS redefines the technical fleece top in the tactical style of UNDEFEATED, boasting exclusive adidas climalite® technology and a logo motif down its back.

Other elevated basics complete the offering: the grab-and-go Tec Hoodie and matching Sweat Pant; the innovative ASK 360 TEE 1/1 compression base layer with adidas climachill®; and the water-repellant ULT SHORT LTD with unique notched hems.



The Products

The footwear echoes the range’s tactical simplicity in two brave new styles.

The ULTRABOOST UNDEFEATED, a premium running shoe, features Primeknit uppers with a prominent UNDEFEATED print. This is paired with an adidas BOOST™ midsole and a durable Continental™ Rubber outsole. Meanwhile, the ADIZERO ADIOS 3 UNDEFEATED presents a sleek, lightweight, tailored take on the runner, cut from mesh, synthetic suede, and adidas BOOST™. The style is available in black and camouflage.

The collection’s corresponding campaign video, directed by DualForces and Kenneth Cappello, depicts a lone runner wearing the range on location in the California desert. In the short film, he jogs along a dusty road lit only by a car’s headlights. Abstract and slightly ominous, the film begs of the viewer one question: is he training or being chased? In either case, he is more than prepared wearing adidas by UNDEFEATED.

The adidas by UNDEFEATED collection will be available on April 14th worldwide.

Retail prices range $50 to $550 USD.

About Undefeated

Undefeated (UNDFTD) is one of the most recognized brands and well-curated sneaker boutiques in the world. With its themes of victory and virtue, Undefeated designs and develops apparel, accessories, and coordinates footwear for the modern creative active lifestyle. Since the brand’s inception in 2002, co-owners James Bond and Eddie Cruz have established street credibility and business ingenuity. Undefeated remains as an unofficial voice defining an era of sports and streetwear culture.

Beginning with one small store on La Brea Ave. in Los Angeles, UNDFTD has expanded to multiple brick and mortar locations worldwide. Now with three stores in Los Angeles (La Brea, Silverlake, and Santa Monica), San Francisco, Las Vegas, Phoenix and more locations in Japan, Undefeated has cemented their place in youth and street culture while continuing to be a defining voice for style connoisseurs.

