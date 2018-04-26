Lululemon X Central Saint Martins

Featuring a unique twist on traditional workout wear, Lululemon’s latest collaboration with London-based art and design school Central Saint Martins is perfect for any girl wanting to add new, eccentric looks to her athletic/athleisure attire.

With bold color, and unique digitally-engineered prints, the workout wear was created with a special attention to detail, “and mapped out for each size to ensure the artwork sits on intended areas.”



The collection, which uses fabrics like Nulux to offer a comfortable, lightweight feel, makes sure that all who wear it will have a great workout experience thanks to its flexible nature. The distinctive design of the collection will surely have you excited to show off your new workout gear at the gym.

